Ted Cruz Calls Joe Biden ‘Biggest Human Trafficker on the Face of the Planet’ on Fox News

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called President Joe Biden the “biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet” on Fox News, in response to accusations of kidnapping and human trafficking leveled against Republican governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott.

He also blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as a liar, accusing the press of being “sheep” who let her and Biden get away with it.

In the frenzy that ensued after Gov. DeSantis provided transportation to Martha’s Vineyard for a group of migrants who entered the United States at the southern border, a number of people accused the potential 2024 GOP frontrunner of committing those heinous crimes.

Talking with Fox’s Sean Hannity about it on Friday night, an angry Cruz broke into ranting multiple times and said that it’s actually Biden who is the real criminal.

After the two spoke at length on the idea that the movement of migrants out of state as exposing “hypocrisy” on the left, Hannity brought up the specific subject of the law and accusations of “human trafficking” or “kidnapping” that are being floated in equal measure by Democrats and the press.

“Let’s talk about the law. You’re a lawyer, Senator,” said Hannity. “From a legal standpoint, let’s say I went down to the border and I brought a big truck with me and I picked up a bunch of illegal immigrants and I started transporting them across the country, would I or would I not be arrested for human trafficking, and would it be illegal to do that, for me, if I did that?”

“For you, a citizen? You could easily be arrested, although to be honest Joe Biden’s Justice Department wouldn’t arrest you,” said Cruz. “But in an ordinary Justice Department, an ordinary citizen doing that would be arrested.”

They joked for a minute that, in fact, Biden would arrest Hannity because he is a conservative but a liberal would get away with it.

“But back to the law, the law is clear,” Hannity said.

“It is clear,” Cruz replied quickly, leading into his accusation against Biden.

“And right now, the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.,” said Cruz. “He has transported hundreds of thousands, millions of illegal aliens, populating them now, putting many of them in red states. He’s happy to put them in red states where it’s not the rich people’s concerns, it’s the little people’s concerns.”

“You know, all of the folks on Martha’s Vineyard happily voted for Joe Biden. Well, they can live with the consequences of the lawless policies that right now, the people in McAllen, the people of Laredo, the people of Eagle Pass, the people of Texas are feeling the price for this.”

Cruz then said that the press should be holding KJP accountable for “lying to the American people” about the border.

“He sends Karine Jean-Pierre out to claim nobody is crossing the border illegally. It’s a flat-out lie,” said Cruz. “And all of the docile little sheep in the press room, they bah like sheep. And they ignore the fact that she’s lying to the American people. The media needs to cover her lies.”

The Texas senator concluded by saying the Democrat governors and mayors who are loudly complaining about migrants arriving in their northern cities and states are right that this is “a crisis.”

“But it’s not just a crisis when it’s the millionaires who are inconvenienced, you know,” he said.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com