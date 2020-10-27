Senator Ted Cruz dismissed the efficacy of the Trump campaign’s recent effort to use Hunter Biden as a political cudgel, telling Axios’ Jonathan Swan it won’t move a single voter.

Cruz appeared on Axios on HBO and already made some news for falsely claiming that President Donald Trump didn’t really campaign on getting rid of the federal deficit (which he did.)

In this clip, the Texas Senator and former political rival of President Trump reviewed the second and final presidential debate and praised Joe Biden, saying that one of his best points was when the former Vice President said that all of these attacks about each other’s families, “they don’t matter, what matters is your family.” He added, “that may have been Biden’s best moment, actually.”

“So you don’t believe voters are moved by the Hunter Biden story,” Swan followed.

Cruz grimaced as he said, “I don’t think it moves a single voter.”

Trump and his campaign surrogates have been all in using a speciously sourced hard drive as evidence that Joe Biden is somehow overseeing a corrupt crime family, a narrative that has effectively been shot down by the news side of the Wall Street Journal. Other, more reputable news outlets have not been able to access the source material from the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

