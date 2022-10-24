Ted Cruz Steamrolls ‘The View’ Claiming Democrats Weaponized the Department of Justice

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the hosts of The View agreed on one thing during the senator’s explosive Monday appearance: the Department of Justice has been weaponized for political purposes. They just couldn’t agree on whether Democrats or Republicans were the ones doing the weaponizing.

During Cruz’s appearance, which included hecklers from the audience almost immediately, he accused Democrats of “undermining” the Constitution and turning the FBI and Department of Justice into “partisan weapons.” It’s not a new accusation as Republicans have largely stood with former President Donald Trump who has claimed his mounting legal troubles are politically motivated.

“The Department of Justice and the FBI have been turned into partisan weapons to attack the political opponents of the Biden administration,” Cruz said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg pushed back, claiming nothing was weaponized as Trump and others choose to not cooperate. Trump was recently given a congressional subpoena to appear before the January 6 committee, something even Cruz admitted the former president is highly unlikely to comply with.

“We got to fight to get people to come and do stuff. You’re talking about how we corrupted it. You guys don’t pay any attention to it,” Goldberg said.

“That’s a great talking point,” Cruz shot back.

“Sir, I don’t do talking points. This is just how I feel,” Goldberg declared.

She then threw an “oh, honey” at the senator when he hit back, claiming her statement “happens to not be true.”

Cruz mentioned former Attorney General Eric Holder defying a congressional subpoena and being held in contempt of Congress in 2012, only to have co-host Sunny Hostin declare that it was Trump that weaponized the Department of Justice.

The tit-for-tat bickering continued until co-host Alyssa Farah moved things along to an equally contentious topic, the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com