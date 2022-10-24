‘The View’ Confronts Ted Cruz on Trump Calling His Wife Ugly — And His Labelling Trump ‘Utterly Amoral’: ‘Were You Lying Then or Are You Lying Now?’

ABC’s The View confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday over then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump calling his wife, Heidi Cruz, ugly and the senator labeling Trump as “utterly amoral” in 2016.

“We’ve seen candidates that have said a lot of things about each other, but Donald Trump went incredibly personal when it came to you,” said co-host Ana Navarro. “He suggested your father may have been involved in Kennedy’s assassination and he called your wife Heidi ugly.”

The View then played the clip of Cruz blasting Trump in 2016.

“I tell you what I really think of Donald Trump. This man is a pathological liar. He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies,” said Cruz. “He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth. The man is utterly amoral. Morality does not exist for him.”

Following the soundbite, Navarro asked Cruz, “I frankly don’t know how you get over your wife being called ugly. I don’t know how you get over that kind of calamities against your father. But you obviously have gotten over it. Today you sing a very different tune. Tell us: Were you lying then or are you lying now?”

Cruz called Navarro’s question “loaded.”

“I think a lot of people have the same question. It’s a very different Ted Cruz we’re seeing,” said Navarro. “Would you not agree that’s a very different Ted Cruz than today’s Ted Cruz?”

Cruz answered:

What I would say is this. In 2016, we had a primary where Donald Trump and I beat the living crap out of each other. I’ll tell you Heidi laughed when he said that. My father laughed. By the way, my dad didn’t just kill Kennedy. He’s got Jimmy Hoffa buried in the backyard. It was idiotic. And we went at each other and at the end of the day he won. And I had a decision to make in November of 2016. He’d been elected president and I got a responsibility to represent 30 million Texans. I could have decided, my feelings are hurt, I’m going to take the ball and go home and not do my job. If I was prepared to do that, I better be prepared to resign from my job because I have a responsibility. So what I did is I went and said, “Listen, we have an opportunity to make a difference for this country and I want to roll up my sleeves and lead the fight to actually deliver on promises. We were talking a minute ago about the incredible booming economy. We saw 7 million people get off of food stamps. We saw poverty dropping. We saw African-American poverty dropping. We saw Hispanic poverty dropping. Those are real results that make a real difference and I’m proud of that record and why did I choose to work with him even though I was pissed off at what he said? Because I had a job to do and I had a responsibility.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com