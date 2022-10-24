‘LET US DO OUR JOBS!’ Whoopi Goldberg Explodes on Protestors Crashing Chaotic ‘View’ Interview With Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) contentious appearance on The View went way off course when audience members heckled and disrupted him in the middle of the show.

After contending with the less-than-warm reception he got at Yankees Stadium on Sunday night, Cruz joined The View the next day to promote his new book Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System. As the panel began to engage Cruz on a number of policy issues, loud chants broke out amongst the audience while he tried to voice his criticism of Democrat’s federal spending.

The View hosts identified the hecklers as climate protesters as they scolded them for the outburst.

“Excuse me! Ladies! Excuse us! Let us do our job!” Whoopi Goldberg admonished. “We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go. You gotta go. You got to let us do our job.”

Sunny Hostin corroborated that they were climate protesters, to which, Cruz said “I’m really glad you don’t have a Van Gogh on the wall.” This refers to the recent trend among environmental activists to deface artworks in public protest of fossil fuels.

The conversation managed to get back on track, but the end of the segment got bleeped out when another person from the audience began shouting at Cruz specifically. Thus, the show instantly cut to a commercial before resuming after the break.

Watch above via ABC.

