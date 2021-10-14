Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe falsely claimed on Thursday that “the only thing” on the campaign website of his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, is “about election integrity.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, McAuliffe, who served as Virginia’s governor between 2014 and 2018 but couldn’t run for re-election to a consecutive second term due to Virginia law, said that “the only thing on [Youngkin’s] website has been election integrity. Not jobs or education.”

“And he has doubled down on all this Trump insanity, on conspiracy theories about the 2020 election,” he continued. “He said the other day he wants Virginia’s machines to be audited. It’s all this craziness from Trump and the conspiracy theories. And that’s just not who we are as Virginians.”

If McAuliffe or his team spent a few seconds on Youngkin’s campaign website, he or they would find that it highlights issues other than election integrity, including whole sections dedicated to both jobs and education.

