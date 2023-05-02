‘That Was Amazing’: Mika Brzezinski Praises Kevin McCarthy’s Scolding of Russian Reporter as His ‘Best Moment as Speaker’

Mika Brzezinski gave Speaker Kevin McCarthy credit for his rebuke of a Russian reporter questioning him over America’s military assistance to Ukraine.

Brzezinski opened Morning Joe’s B block on Tuesday, eager to discuss McCarthy’s remarks while he was in Israel. She was particularly interested in how a Russian journalist tried to question McCarthy’s position on aid to Ukraine, just to be scolded when the speaker blasted Russia for its brutality throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

Brzezinski offered McCarthy a slow clap and said, “It was really his best moment as Speaker of the House. Nothing bad to say about that.”

“Really planting a flag on what needed to be said from that side,” she said.

The reporter was trying to scrutinize McCarthy’s past statements that he does not approve of “blank check” support for Ukraine as they try to fend off Russia’s invading military. McCarthy’s response to this was, “I support aid for Ukraine. I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children either. And I think for one standpoint, you should pull out, and I don’t think it’s right.”

When Morning Joe properly moved into their B block, Brzezinski reaffirmed her praise for McCarthy’s “strongest words yet” against Russia’s invasion.

“As a frequent critic of Kevin McCarthy, I just want to say that was amazing,” she said. “Also, much needed in terms of how some Republicans were very carefully parsing their words about aid to Ukraine, and that’s saying it mildly. This was resounding and in an incredible situation, too.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

