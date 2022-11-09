ABC News’ Jon Karl called former President Donald Trump the “biggest loser” of the midterms after the Republican Party underperformed across the board.

Many Republican Trump-backed candidates were polling even with or well ahead of their Democratic rivals going into Tuesday’s elections. By 1:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, any hope of a red wave was lost. During ABC’s live election coverage, Karl assessed he did not know how things would shake out in the House and Senate, but he said the key takeaway is Trump’s power is diminished.

Network host David Muir asked him to recap the events of an election night in which it felt as though the GOP should have come away with resounding victories.

“Big picture, I can’t tell you if the Republicans are going to win the Senate, they might,” Karl said. “I can’t tell you if they’re likely to win the House, it sure looks like they could. But what I can tell you is the biggest loser tonight is Donald Trump. His candidates, his hand-picked candidates, lost in states Republicans thought they could win.”

Karl noted Trump’s endorsed candidates in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Georgia were all either losing or had lost their races.

“These were states Republicans thought they were going to be able to flip,” he said. Karl continued:

On the flip side of this, who won tonight on the Republican side? It was Republicans who went up against Donald Trump. It was Brian Kemp in Georgia winning. It was Chris Sununu in New Hampshire – a really tough critic of Trump who didn’t have Trump’s endorsement – who won handily. It was Ron DeSantis who won by a huge margin in Florida. So, the people that stood either opposed to Donald Trump or not with help from Donald Trump have won. Those that Donald Trump brought to this race have so far either lost or are losing.

