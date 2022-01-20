‘The Clean Up Continues’: Jen Psaki Gets Dragged for Claiming Biden Wasn’t Trying to Delegitimize 2022 Midterms

By Ken MeyerJan 20th, 2022
 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is trying to amend Joe Biden’s statements about the 2022 midterms, though news watchers are not pleased with her spin on the president’s behalf.

Biden raised eyebrows in his latest news conference by refusing to give a straight answer on whether he would recognize the midterm election results as “legitimate.” His comments came hours before the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act failed in the Senate after numerous attempts by the president and his allies to advance election reform.

Political observers were alarmed by Biden’s comments, so Psaki got on Twitter the next day to insist that the president was not trying to cast doubt on the midterms’ integrity in advance.

“Lets be clear: President Biden was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted,” Psaki tweeted. “He was explaining that the results would be illegitimate if states do what the former president asked them to do after the 2020 election: toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact. The Big Lie is putting our democracy at risk. We’re fighting to protect it.”

Psaki followed her tweets with an appearance on Fox News, where she doubled down in saying that Biden’s point was to counteract Donald Trump’s attempts to delegitimize elections. Her statements come after she already put out one press release to address Biden’s comments about the possibility of a “minor incursion” into Ukraine while tensions are high over Russia’s military escalation in Eastern Europe.

Altogether, the Twitterverse responded to Psaki by reminding her of what Biden said, and by offering their disapproval for how often she and her colleagues have to run cover for Biden when he misspeaks.

