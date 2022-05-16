The Five Gives Buffalo Mass Shooting Four Seconds of Coverage on Monday

The highest-rated show on cable news devoted four seconds of Monday’s show to the mass shooting in Buffalo.

On Saturday, police say an 18-year-old White man gunned down 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood after posting racist screeds online. All 10 people killed were Black.

Fox News’ The Five devoted no segments to the shooting, which has dominated news coverage since it happened over the weekend. Meanwhile, Fox News’ morning and afternoon shows covered the massacre, just as its weekend news shows did.

The shooting would not have been mentioned at all on The Five were it not for a fleeting comment from cohost Geraldo Rivera, which lasted four seconds.

During a segment on Vice President Kamala Harris awkwardly repeating the phrase “we will work together” several times in some remarks on climate change on Friday, Rivera suggested Harris would be better suited to oversee an effort to combat racism or rap lyrics promoting violence.

“I had an idea, Dana, for the vice president,” Rivera said to cohost Dana Perino. “Why couldn’t she – because she really made sense… talking about the Buffalo mass murder and talking about racism – why can’t she be in charge of fighting racism or be Tipper Gore and in charge of moderating or policing gangster rap that extols extended magazines and so forth?”

Rivera’s passing thought on Buffalo lasted four seconds.

The segments on Monday’s edition of The Five were (in order) dedicated to: President Joe Biden’s poll numbers; the nation’s baby formula shortage; fentanyl; the vice president’s aforementioned “word salad”; Elon Musk praising a Netflix memo telling certain employees to get a thicker skin; and lastly, a recurring segment called “One More Thing,” for which the shooting did not make the cut.

