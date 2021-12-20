‘Her People Don’t Even Trust Her’: The Five Pans Kamala Harris After Aide Interrupted Interview with Charlamagne tha God

Cohosts of Monday’s edition of The Five reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Charlamagne tha God on Friday night. The Comedy Central host asked Harris multiple times whether Joe Biden or Joe Manchin is president.

At one point an aide to Harris interrupted the interview. “I’m sorry,” she said, “I’m so sorry Charlamagne. We have to wrap.” After some crosstalk, Charlamagne alleged, “They’re acting like they can’t hear me.”

“I can hear you,” Harris shot back. She accused Charlamagne of acting like a Republican by suggesting Biden wasn’t calling the shots. She finally replied that “it’s Joe Biden” who is president. Charlamagne responded by complimenting her impassioned response. “I just want you to know, Madame Vice President, that Kamala Harris, that’s the one I like,” he said.

Greg Gutfeld called the interview “the most benevolent situation and it’s still that bad. That’s why she can’t do other interviews.”

He added, “I’m getting the feeling that the Dems want an entire clean slate for 2024. It’s kind of like after a car accident or when your car gets stolen. And it’s returned and you just want the insurance company to total the car. You don’t want to repair the wreck.”

Dana Perino offered a different take by suggesting the interview would actually help the vice president among the base. “Midterm elections are not about independent swing voters who show up once in a while for a midterm,” she stated. “These are about base elections. At the end of the interview, what Charlamgne says is, ‘That’s the Kamala I have missed, that’s the Kamala I want to see.’ So I have a feeling you’re going to see a lot more of that.”

“Kamala was not prepared, she got defensive,” said Lawrence Jones. “She has great moments when they can script them out, which we saw early in the campaign with Joe Biden. But when you start getting into policy and where she stands on things, and–don’t take my word for it. Look at her people. Her people don’t even trust her to answer the question because she clearly heard the question.”

Watch above via Fox News.

