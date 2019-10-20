The Hill TV host Krystal Ball harshly criticized Hillary Clinton for implying Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is some sort of Russian asset, calling Clinton’s insinuation “disgusting and absurd.”

“Whether you’re a fan of Tulsi Gabbard or not, there is zero evidence that she is some Russian plant. And I think it just makes the whole Russian conspiracy thing look absurd, that it’s gone this far. That you would, as Hillary Clinton, a major figure in the Democratic establishment to this day, baselessly smear an American veteran,” Ball told Reliable Sources anchor Brian Stelter and his panel Sunday. “I mean, that’s disgusting and absurd.”

“I just always think to myself, this is what foreign governments want. When there’s this kind of vitriol and venom in American politics,” Stelter mused.

Ball agreed but went on to say “but there’s also this trend now on the left, of which I’m a part of the left, to smear anyone who dares tell the truth about ugliness that’s happening in America or disagree with the sort of military industrial complex or bipartisan pro-war consensus, to smear those people as Russian plants.”

CNN commentator Matt Lewis noted that Gabbard has similar foreign policy views to President Donald Trump, which places her outside establishment Democratic orthodoxy, but noted “it’s a bridge way too far for Hillary Clinton to imply that she’s an asset. That to me was crossing the line.”

