‘The Russian Federation Has Decided to Cosplay the Nazi Third Reich’: Ukraine’s Ambassador Blasts Russian Counterpart to His Face

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya lashed out at his Russian counterpart on Thursday during a Security Council meeting.

Because Russia is the temporary president of the council, Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya presided over the meeting. As he has done before since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Kyslytsya read Nebenzya the riot act in the calmest way imaginable.

“Let me begin with a quote,” said Kyslytsya. “‘The operation is developing successfully and in strict accordance with plans that have been previously approved,’ end of quote – said by Putin yesterday, three weeks after the unprovoked and unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Kyslytsya accused the Russians of deciding to “cosplay” the Nazis by invading a neighboring country without cause. He further stated that Russia’s plan is to kill children:

Over these weeks, the international community has wrestled with the question, why? Why has the Russian Federation decided to cosplay the Nazi Third Reich by attacking the peaceful neighboring state and plunging the region into war? What are the reasons and what is the plan? And yesterday, we got the answer: killing Ukrainian children, 108 innocent souls so far. Let me quote again: ‘success and in strict accordance with the plans approved previously,’ according to Putin. Children are deliberate targets, given yesterday’s bombardment of the Mariupol Drama Theater, a shelter for hundreds of local residents, mostly women and children. Despite the big signs, “Children” painted on the road on both sides of the building being clearly visible, Russian pilots dropped an aerial bomb. The building was fully damaged, but the shelter, fortunately withstood. It did not turn into one of our mass graves, as Putin’s plan probably envisaged, previously approved.

As Russia’s invasion was underway last month, Kyslytsya famously told Nebenzya during an emergency meeting of the Security Council, “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

Watch the full clip above

