The View has gone back to broadcasting remotely amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

During their first episode back from a short holiday hiatus, Joy Behar announced that the hosts will be “back in boxes” this week, also revealing that Whoopi Goldberg contracted the virus.

“Well, you know, they say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are today, so Happy New Year from all of our living rooms,” Behar said, opening The View’s first show of 2022. “As you can see what back in boxes and doing the show remotely.”

Behar went on to say that the current plan is to stay home for the week, adding, “but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place. All over the place.”

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi?” Behar continued. “Well Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week. But since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”

The View’s broadcast setup came under scrutiny earlier this season after Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were rushed off The View set moments before an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, as they both tested positive for Covid-19. The positives turned out to be false.

The incident, which occurred in late September, was not enough to push the talkshow hosts back home, as they only began broadcasting remotely following the recent omicron surge.

Later during Monday’s episode, Behar turned her attention to Navarro, as her mother passed away while The View was on break.

“I’m not sure any of us are ever ready to lose a parent. I’m sad, Joy. I’m heartbroken. I wish my mom had been in good health a little longer and able to enjoy her family, which is what she loved the most,” Navarro said.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com