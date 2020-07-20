Meghan McCain applauded Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Monday for his tough weekend interview with President Donald Trump.

As The View reviewed Wallace’s efforts to grill the president on a variety of subjects over the weekend, McCain said it was “interesting to finally watch an interview where the interviewer landed punches” on the president. She likened great political interviews to boxing matches, saying “I always think the purpose is to get your opponent or your person you’re interviewing on the ropes and nervous, which is 100 percent what Chris Wallace did.”

She added:

I think it was the first time I have really seen President Trump squirm. This is someone who’s clearly not feeling as confident as we have seen him in the past. Clearly he understands how bad these poll numbers are, and I think it’s also a great example why Fox News is so important. No other interview would probably have gotten this kind of access, and I think sometimes — especially on the show we talk about Fox News in a sweeping blow like they’re all just sycophants to President Trump. Chris Wallace is no sycophant, and he did a great job. I hope we see more interviews like it.

McCain also shared her fascination with Fox News fact-checking Trump and the president asking press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for assistance with Wallace’s questions. McCain thought it was “not good optics” for Trump on both counts, and said if she were facing that kind of interview from Wallace, “I would say live interviews only from here on out after watching that.”

As the segment wrapped up, Joy Behar hopped in to ask her colleagues if they think Trump would ever sit down for an interview with Wallace again. The panel unanimously agreed the answer was “no,” and McCain chuckled while adding “I think it’s gonna be Sean Hannity from here on out for him.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]