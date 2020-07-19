Fox News’ Chris Wallace kicked off his interview with President Donald Trump confronting President Donald Trump on the U.S. response to the coronavirus and the mortality rate in particular.

Wallace brought up what the president has said about “burning embers” before bringing up a chart of the U.S. facing tons more cases now

“That’s because we have great testing, because we have the best testing in the world. If we didn’t test, you wouldn’t be able to show that chart,” the president responded. “If we tested half as much, those numbers would be down.”

“But this isn’t burning embers, sir? This is a forest fire,” Wallace said.

Th president assured “we’ll put out the flames,” before saying “It’s not just this country, it’s many countries. We don’t talk about it in the news. They don’t talk about Mexico and Brazil and still parts of Europe, which actually got hit sooner than us, so it’s a little ahead of us in that sense.”

“But, sir, we have the seventh highest mortality rate in the world,” Wallace responded. “Our mortality rate is higher than Brazil, it’s higher than Russia and the European Union has us on a travel ban.”

The president insisted that “we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world” and Wallace responded by saying, “That’s not true, sir.”

The president then decided to ask aides for a chart on the mortality rate and was immediately provided with one, telling Wallace he should show the chart “because it shows what fake news is all about.”

A voiceover from Wallace explained that they “went with numbers from Johns Hopkins University which charted the mortality rate for 20 countries hit by the virus” that found the US ranked 7th, whil the White House went with different stats.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]