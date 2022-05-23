The View hosts took turns roasting Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the “creepy” and “disgusting” comments he made about Kate Beckinsale.

On Friday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz and his co-host Michael Knowles tried to work out how Pete Davidson “gets all of these like hot women?”

“Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale,” Cruz said at one point. “I mean, you’re talking Underworld, you’re talking like, super hot vampire in black leather trench coat.”

Whoopi Golberg aired the clip on Monday’s edition of The View, prompting Ana Navarro to say that the whole thing gave her “the heebie-jeebies.”

“Can I just tell you? He’s so creepy and so disgusting,” she added. “Ok, so he might want to say, ‘How come that dude on SNL–‘ I wanna know, how come that dude is a U.S. Senator and is doing a podcast and spends so much time trolling on Twitter? Does he think he’s going to lead by being a social media influencer?”

Golberg then turned to the camera to address Cruz’s wife directly, saying, “Heidi, I’m just telling you, this is two,” referring to Cruz’s loyalty to Donald Trump after the former president attacked her appearance.

Sunny Hostin later questioned why Cruz has a podcast in the first place, to which Joy Behar added, “I don’t understand why he’s fantasizing about going to Cancun with Kate Beckinsale.”

“These fantasies of her in these leathers and all the S&M thing going on,” she added.

“Oh, for the love of God. Bleach — bleach my mind’s eye,” Navarro exclaimed. “I mean, I would like to erase that image.”

Watch above, via ABC.

