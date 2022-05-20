Ted Cruz Fumes Over ‘Pete Davidson Getting All These Hot Girls’, Reveals Crush on ‘Super Hot Vampire’ Kate Beckinsale

Ted Cruz discussed his mystification at actor Pete Davidson‘s ability to pull all the “hot girls” during a recent interview.

On Friday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, him and co-host Michael Knowles answered a question from a listener about “toxic femininity.”

Knowles asked the question, saying, “‘We are seeing women like Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith, Megan Markle, Kim Kardashian. Is it time we start talking about toxic femininity?'”

Cruz responded that it was unfair to blame Jada Pinkett Smith for the actions of her husband and admitted to not watching any of the Amber Heard trial. But when the conversation turned to Kim Kardashian, Cruz lite up with excitement.

“Kim Kardashian, she hasn’t done anything lately. I mean, she seems — Kim seems fine,” Cruz began.

Knowles chimed in to say, “But the SNL guy, I don’t, I can’t, I don’t know. I’m team Kanye.”

“Pete Davidson! All right. How come that dude gets all of these like hot women?” Cruz asked. “Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale. I mean, you’re talking Underworld, you’re talking like, super hot vampire in black leather trench coat.”

“But Really? The SNL dude?” Cruz questioned in mock disappointment.

Listen via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com