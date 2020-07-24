The View Teams Up to Praise AOC, Denounce Sexism: ‘Time for Women to Step Up and Join Hands and Say “No More”‘

The View hosts teamed up on Friday to praise Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and denounce sexism after her week-long spat with Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), which began when the congressman allegedly called her a “f*cking b*tch” on the steps of the Capitol.

Yoho reportedly berated Ocasio-Cortez on Monday calling her “disgusting” and a “f*cking b*tch” over disagreements with the House’s crime bill. After facing criticism, the Florida representative later made an apology but denied the claims of name-calling, which earned him even more backlash. Ocasio-Cortez vocally rejected the statement as an apology, pointing out that he never mentioned her name.

The New York representative then tore into Yoho on the House floor on Thursday — noting that he cited his daughters in his statement, adding, “I am someone’s daughter too. My father, thankfully, not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter.”

Yoho issued his own statement regarding the incident, firing back at Ocasio-Cortez for inflating and talking about his family, insisting, “No one was accosted, bullied, or attacked.”

All of The View hosts expressed their support for Ocasio-Cortez and noted that Yoho’s initial confrontation and his later statements were inappropriate and cowardly.

“So after that type of language, he actually invokes the name of the lord. Okay? There’s your — the hypocrisy and the vileness of it,” Joy Behar said of Yoho’s statement following the incident. “It’s striking, isn’t it? Also, aren’t we just also coming out of or being still in the Me Too movement where people are getting fired for language that is unacceptable? Why is he still in the Congress?”

Behar reiterated that Yoho should resign and questioned why other GOP representatives have been quiet this week amid the scandal.

“It’s time for women to step up and join hands and say, ‘no more’ to this kind of language being hurled at us repeatedly,” Sunny Hostin added after citing the presence of toxic masculinity throughout the United States.

The host noted that Yoho said he would not apologize for his passion during his statement following the incident and pointed out that it does not take passion to call a woman names.

“A coward does that, and a coward certainly does it not to her face, and I’m thrilled that she did it on the congressional floor, but let it be known that the GOP targeted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” she added.

“They made her this bogeyman. That is why he felt that she was vulnerable enough to call her names, to confront her on the Capitol steps and he didn’t believe that he would be called upon. If he thought that a mere non-apology would be enough, he didn’t think he would be censured and he hasn’t been censured and I have been calling for his censure, and I think everyone should be calling for his censure, and I think that’s why we are hearing crickets from the Republican party, because they think that she is vulnerable. They don’t think that she has any power, and they don’t think that people are going to stand up for her, and that is why they made her the target.”

Meghan McCain insisted that the Republican party does take Ocasio-Cortez seriously and argued that she may even be more powerful than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Yoho is disgusting and I agree his apology is borderline absurd especially when you are bringing in your love of country,” she added. “I don’t know what patriotism has to do with calling a woman a b*tch. No one is otherizing her because they’re afraid of her. They’re otherizing her because she is that powerful. I do think that’s what this is about.”

Despite the unified denouncing of sexism during The View’s Hot Topics, McCain and Behar concluded the segment by clashing over women in the Republican party. Behar insisted the party would lose support from women following the incident while McCain pointed out that “54 percent of white women in America voted for President Trump.”

“Not the next time. Not next time,” Behar added, which prompted McCain to sarcastically claim, “Well, you were so right last time, Joy, and you got everything right and continue to get everything right about Trump and the culture war.”

“I forget how right you are all the time,” Behar snapped back. “You’re always right.”

