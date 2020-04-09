ABC’s The View co-host Joy Behar quashed rumors of her leaving the talk show by saying she can’t leave because she’s an employment engine for the right-wing website Breitbart.

“Welcome. Let’s start with some housekeeping items. Joy, what is this that I keep reading about you once again leaving the show?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said during Thursday’s episode.

Behar then responded to rumors of her retirement from co-hosting the show, which Variety reported Wednesday. The publication said that Behar is set to retire when her contract is up in the summer of 2022.

“You know, they’re always talking about me leaving the show, but I’m not – I’m not leaving the show. The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated,” Behar, who is currently 77 years-old, stated.

“Here’s the thing, what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game. At one point, you think, gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world. I won’t even watch reruns of ‘Love Boat’ at this point, so where am I going to go? What will I do? I need to be on television,” she said.

Behar then cracked “Also, let’s not forget I provide employment for right-wing media.”

“I mean, I am a job creator over at Breitbart. Everything I say appears on Breitbart,” Behar added.

“That’s funny,” Meghan McCain interjected.

“I don’t see, you know, how I could leave,” Behar continued, as Team Breitbart probably breathed a collective sigh of relief and began working on a post about Behar’s remark.

Watch above, via ABC.

