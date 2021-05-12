Joe Scarborough voiced a profound sense of disappointment in response to the Republican Party’s subservience to former President Donald Trump and their upcoming vote to undermine Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY).

The Congressional GOP is scheduled to hold a vote on Cheney’s place as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference Wednesday, which almost certainly lead to Cheney’s ouster as Conference chair due to her continued criticism of Trump and his election lies about 2020.

As Morning Joe talked about Trump’s disdain for some of the most prominent people in the GOP, Scarborough said that “for some reason, this week has been kind of hardest for me over the past four or five years as far as figuring out what happened to the people I grew up with” and shared his values from when he used to be a Republican.

“All the people who claim to be conservatives are saying the same thing for 50 years that Liz Cheney was saying, that I said in Congress,” Scarborough said. “And now, I don’t understand it now. I don’t understand why my friends and my family members still follow this man… I warned Republicans, there’s nothing conservative about this man. He’s hijacking your party.”

Scarborough kept on this as he lamented how many people he has known and cared about who’ve fallen in line behind Trump despite his numerous shortcomings. He added that he would’ve defended any of his friends if Trump ever attacked them like the former president did when he pushed baseless claims that Scarborough is a murderer.

These people are in a cult and it allows them to separate everything they’ve learned in school, everything they’ve learned in church, everything they’ve read in Jesus’ words. Everything they’ve read in the New Testament, everything they’ve read in the Gospels, everything they’ve read in the Old Testament and they’re able to separate that and embrace this alternate reality.

After a brief aside where he lashed out at the “morons” claiming he supported Trump, Scarborough concluded by once again asking “what happened” to those who once held principles “that made me proud to be their friend.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

