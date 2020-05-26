Joe Scarborough and the set of Morning Joe directly addressed the “cold case” murder conspiracy put forth by President Donald Trump surrounding the death of a former Florida-based intern when the morning show host served as a Republican congressman roughly two decades ago.

Her name is Lori Klausutis and Trump has used her tragic death to ostensibly attack Scarborough and his show, which have become a reliable source of remarkably sharp and well-informed criticism against this administration over the past few years. Medical examiners determined that Klaututis fainted from a heart condition and died as a result of hitting her head. There is no “cold case,” but that hasn’t kept President Trump from promoting the seemingly specious and potentially libelous conspiracy theory.

On Sunday, Trump raised questions about this story once again, suggesting an “affair” and saying much more:

A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story! https://t.co/CjBXBXxoNS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Scarborough and the balance of the Morning Joe studio responded largely by reading from an op-ed published in the New York Times by well-known technology writer (and Recode co-founder) Kara Swisher that was titled “Twitter Must Cleanse this Trump Stain.” That op-ed:

“Please delete those tweets,” the widower begged in a letter last week to Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey. “My wife deserves better.” Yes, Twitter, Lori Klausutis certainly does deserve better, nearly two decades after she died in a tragic accident that has morphed into a macabre and continuing nightmare for her husband, Timothy Klausutis. The boogeyman plunging him and the family of his late wife into the very worst of memory holes is a conspiracy-theory-loving, twitchy-fingered and often shameless tweeter who also happens to be the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Swisher focused primarily on Twitter’s lack of action on the president of the United States allegedly promoting false information and conspiracy theories designed as a distraction and political attack against a vocal and influential member of the media. Thus far Twitter has remained silent on their actions over this theory.

The segment largely relied on Swisher’s opinion piece on a letter put forth by Dr. Timothy Klausutis, Lori’s father, addressed to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. Twitter surely will feel more pressure to address this curious case in the context of presidential freedom of speech, which does not cover libel or slander.

