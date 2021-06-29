One of Congressman Paul Gosar’s brothers appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night and called him out for “cavorting with racists.”

News came out that Gosar is set to hold a fundraiser with Nick Fuentes, who has made some stunningly racist and anti-Semitic comments. This is not the first time Gosar has associated with Fuentes.

This is Nick Fuentes. He is a white supremacist anti-Semite. That's not Twitter hyperbole, just a straight-up description. Here he is smilingly denying the Holocaust: pic.twitter.com/qJkhASjW6I — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 29, 2021

Dave Gosar told MSNBC’s Joy Reid Tuesday that the media should stop using the word white nationalist because “these people are white supremacists.”

“You don’t get to say you’re not a racist when you’re cavorting with racists, when you’re amplifying their message, when you’re encouraging them, when you’re refusing to denounce them,” he said.

Reid asked if the congressman displayed white supremacist ideas at home when they were growing up.

Gosar said no because “we were definitely not raised with that.”

He said “the most despicable thing of all” is that he’s doing all this to further his own interests.

Gosar even said his brother should be investigated for his role in the January 6th riots.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

