GOP Congressman Paul Gosar Holding Fundraiser With Proud Anti-Semite

By Aidan McLaughlinJun 29th, 2021, 9:48 am
 
paul gosar

Bill Clark/Getty Images.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is holding a fundraiser with Nick Fuentes, an online commentator who has achieved a following as an open anti-Semite, Holocaust denier, and white supremacist.

A flyer posted to a Telegram account linked to Fuentes promoted a July fundraiser with the ardently pro-Trump congressman.

Paul Gosar and Nick Fuentes Fundraiser

Fuentes is a virulent anti-Semite who has denied the Holocaust, defended racial segregation and called for the killing of “globalists at CNN”. He also spoke at the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The fundraiser has naturally prompted questions for Gosar, who has met with Fuentes before. Back in February, Gosar spoke at an event held by Fuentes. The next day, after some backlash, Gosar vaguely denounced “white racism.” Shortly after that comment, he again met with Fuentes.

Gosar’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Mediaite. But the congressman himself seemed to respond to the furor on Twitter.

“Not sure why anyone is freaking out,” he said. “I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts.”

“Ignore the left,” he added.

