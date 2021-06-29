GOP Congressman Paul Gosar Holding Fundraiser With Proud Anti-Semite

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is holding a fundraiser with Nick Fuentes, an online commentator who has achieved a following as an open anti-Semite, Holocaust denier, and white supremacist.

A flyer posted to a Telegram account linked to Fuentes promoted a July fundraiser with the ardently pro-Trump congressman.

Fuentes is a virulent anti-Semite who has denied the Holocaust, defended racial segregation and called for the killing of “globalists at CNN”. He also spoke at the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

This is Nick Fuentes. He is a white supremacist anti-Semite. That’s not Twitter hyperbole, just a straight-up description. Here he is smilingly denying the Holocaust: pic.twitter.com/qJkhASjW6I — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 29, 2021

‘Groyper’ leader on segregation: “Enough with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? ‘Oh, I had to drink out of a different water fountain.’ Big f—ing deal…oh no, they had to go to a different school…And even if it was bad, who cares?…it was better for them, it’s better for us.” pic.twitter.com/ZJ7LqpTHgL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2019

The fundraiser has naturally prompted questions for Gosar, who has met with Fuentes before. Back in February, Gosar spoke at an event held by Fuentes. The next day, after some backlash, Gosar vaguely denounced “white racism.” Shortly after that comment, he again met with Fuentes.

Gosar’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Mediaite. But the congressman himself seemed to respond to the furor on Twitter.

“Not sure why anyone is freaking out,” he said. “I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts.”

Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left https://t.co/EJAZopO2pI — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 29, 2021

“Ignore the left,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com