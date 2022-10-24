‘They Knew the Truth’: Dominion CEO Accuses Fox News of Deliberately Peddling Election Fraud Lies in Blockbuster ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos accused Fox News of spreading lies against the company on purpose by airing the conspiratorial claims against them in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

CNN host and 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper interviewed Poulos for the primetime CBS newsmagazine Sunday, wherein Poulos refuted many of the most sensational claims from those who say Dominion stole the election from Donald Trump in a scheme of mass corruption and voter fraud. The interview gravitated heavily around the threats Dominion receives on a regular basis, plus the lawsuits Dominion filed against Fox News and others for airing groundless claims and fueling the company’s defamation

In the interview, Poulos accused Fox of refusing to correct statements aired on the network despite alerting them to false statements that were being made by Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and others.

“You gave them a lot of chances to correct their statements,” Cooper said.

“They still haven’t corrected them,” Poulos responded. Neither Poulos nor Cooper pointed to a specific allegation that Fox hasn’t answered for, though the network has aired fact checks against the Dominion conspiracy theory on multiple occasions since the 2020 election ended.

Fox News was rejected in their effort to have Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against them dismissed, and as the case awaits trial in April, the network has said, “We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported, and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs.”

The interview concluded with Cooper asking Poulos “Do you think that you can show not only that they lied, but they knew that they were lying?”

“I think that’s the easiest part,” Poulos answered. When asked to elaborate, he referred to his claim that Dominion and others repeatedly told Fox the allegations against the company were unfounded, but they aired them anyway.

“We told them. We told them in real time,” he said. “Others told them. Government officials told them. Partisan government officials told them. People inside the Trump administration told them. Local election officials on both sides of the aisle told them. This is not a matter of not knowing the truth. They knew the truth.”

