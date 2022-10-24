Biden Claims He Got Student Debt Bill ‘Passed by a Vote or Two,’ Forgets It Was Actually an Executive Order

President Joe Biden claimed in a Now This interview released Sunday that his student debt relief plan was “passed by a vote or two,” despite the fact that it was an executive order.

Biden’s plan calls for up to $10,000 of student debt to be repaid for individuals, as well as up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit temporarily blocked the order last week. The order declares no debt can be discharged while cases from Republican states against Biden’s plan are pending.

The Now This panel discussion included a number of young activists questioning Biden on topics such as gun control, trans rights, and the economy.

Discussing his student debt plan, Biden blasted Republicans for opposing the plan and seemingly forgot his plan was an executive order as he referred to it as having “passed” with one or two votes.

Biden said:

And the other piece we’re trying to do is, you’re probably aware, I’ve just signed a law that’s being challenged by my Republican colleagues and the same people who got PPP loans for up to close, in some cases, up to $5-600,000. They have no problem with that. The individuals in Congress got those. But what we’ve provided for is if you went to school, if you qualify for a Pell Grant, you’re qualified for $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Secondly, if you don’t have one of those loans, you just get $10,000 written off. It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or 2. And it’s in effect, and already a total of, I think it’s now 13 million people have applied for that service.

Biden recommended expanding Pell Grants and accused universities of raising tuitions without good reason. He also claimed at another point in the discussion that he is still paying off the student loans of his late son, Beau Biden.

“I had a son who passed away who was an attorney general in the state of Delaware. He was still — I’m still paying off his debt,” the president said. “He never missed a payment, but I’m still paying his debt. He still has $6,000 left.”

Watch above via Now This

