‘They Should Book Them’: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Calls to Arrest Protesters Outside Supreme Court Justices Homes

Protestors demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices should be arrested, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) suggested to Newsmax this week.

Since the opinion draft leak from the Supreme Court suggesting Roe v. Wade could potentially be overturned this year, protesters have gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and others, but Blackburn claims this level of advocacy may violate the law.

“They should haul all of these people down to the police headquarters. They should book them for violating a federal statute,” the Republican senator said. “What they’re trying to do is change the outcome of a Supreme Court decision, and they’re doing it by showing force and intimidation.”

There’s a “disruptive nature” to the protests, Blackburn argued.

“Think about if someone came to your neighbor’s house and started protesting and blocking the street to your neighborhood. Your children couldn’t go outside. They couldn’t ride a bicycle. They couldn’t go play,” she said.

Protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices have caused outrage among conservatives, especially after a liberal group posted the streets that judges lived on (as well as two exact addresses) ahead of planned “walk by” protests.

Democrats and the White House have been more supportive of the demonstrations. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week more protests are “encouraged” as long as they remain peaceful. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dismissed concern about the protests, echoing the White House in saying such advocacy is fine as long as it remains peaceful.

“My house — there’s protests three, four times a week outside my house. The American way to peacefully protest is OK,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Blackburn has been especially critical of the protests, giving Fox News on Tuesday the same talking points she fed to Newsmax about protesters needing to be arrested.

“They ought to be marching every one of these people down to the police headquarters and booking them for being in violation,” she said, adding that the “leaker” is a member “from the “Left.” It is not known yet who is behind the opinion draft leak that has kicked off numerous protests.

