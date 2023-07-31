Fox News’ Jesse Watters Hypes Devon Archer Phone Call Testimony With Graphic Declaring ‘THIS COULD END BIDEN’S CAMPAIGN’

Fox News host Jesse Watters declared that the testimony from Hunter Biden’s former business partner “could potentially end Joe Biden’s re-election campaign” in his opening monologue on Jesse Watters Primetime Monday evening.

Devon Archer testified Monday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in a closed-door meeting about his business dealings with his former friend Hunter Biden regarding the Ukraine-based Burisma.

According to Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, “Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times [and] Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell ‘the brand.'”

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) was present during Archer’s questioning, and told reporters afterwards that Archer had “categorically said that he was unaware, had no knowledge of any $5 million payment made to either Hunter Biden or to Joe Biden and would be shocked if that actually existed.”

Goldman insisted that Archer’s testimony offered no proof of a connection between Joe Biden’s and his son’s foreign business activities, and characterized the times the then-veep was put on the phone as mere friendly conversation.

Watters took a highly skeptical view of Goldman’s framing of the testimony. “Devon Archer, the man Hunter Biden called a Biden, just flipped on the First Family,” he said to kick off Monday’s episode, saying that “what the business partners were paying for” was the access to Joe Biden, whom his son would call and put on speaker phone so he could “say hello.”

“He could get Joe Biden on the phone like that,” Watters said, listing off other reporting about Hunter’s business deals.

“Democrats say Joe Biden had no idea who he was talking to,” he continued, playing a clip of Goldman saying the conversations were clearly “part of the daily conversations Hunter Biden had with his father,” and “it sounds like most of the time…Biden did not even know who the people was at dinner.” Goldman summarized Archer’s testimony about Joe Biden’s participation in the calls as just being “asked to say hello” and he “described what the weather was,” and other mundane chatter.

“When I eat dinner, it is usually about an hour,” said Watters. “You can talk the weather for 5 minutes tops. Biden is talking to a Russian billionaire about the weather the whole dinner? What’s it like in Moscow? It is cold.”

In response to Goldman’s defense that Joe Biden had “never said that he has never spoken to anyone” but it was “preposterous to think a father should not say hello to people the son is at dinner with.”

“So the new defense is, Biden’s Miss Manners?” Watters scoffed.

“This could potentially end Joe Biden’s reelection campaign,” the Fox News host concluded. “So Democrats have a decision to make. Are they going to get behind Gavin Newsom? Or are they going to continue to say Joe Biden’s a weatherman?”

Watch above via Fox News.

