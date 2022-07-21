CNN’s John King shared a summary of text messages sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from high-profile Donald Trump allies during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

As the building was stormed by a mob, Trump reportedly watched it unfold on TV.

Meadows, meanwhile, received text message after text message which urged him to have the former president intervene.

One exchange at 2:15 p.m. that day between Meadows and former Trump attorney Pat Cipollone reads:

CIPOLLONE: Mark, we need to do something more. They’re literally calling for the vice president to be f’ing hung. MEADOWS: You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves that. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong. CIPOLLONE: This is f’ing crazy, we need to do something more.

Nine minutes later, Trump tweeted Vice President Mike Pence lacked the “courage” to help him stop the certification of the election results.

The riot at the Capitol continued.

He later tweeted the Capitol Police were not the enemy at the request of staffers.

Meanwhile, Meadows’ phone was inundated with messages from friends, family members and Republican lawmakers.

The following messages were sent to Meadows from 2:28 p.m. until 2:59 p.m.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol Please tell the president to calm people This isn’t the way to solve anything LAURA INGRAHAM: Hey Mark, The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. MICK MULVANEY: Mark: he needs to stop this, now. Can I do anything to help? DONALD TRUMP JR.: He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The capitol police tweet is not enough. CHIP ROY: This is a shitshow

CNN put together the communications timeline ahead of Thursday’s prime time hearing, which focuses on Trump’s “187 minutes” of inaction during the riot.

