Conservative podcast host and frequent Tucker Carlson Tonight guest Jason Whitlock has equated the firing of Carlson from Fox News as “an attack on God.”

The host made the bizarre claim on his show, Fearless with Jason Whitlock, as what he called a “Truth Bomb.”

“I sit and look at Tucker Carlson and I’ve been coming on his show, it seems like, for eight, nine, years. I don’t even know how long, but I was living out in Los Angeles and I’ve was coming on his show. I don’t know how long it’s been but it’s been a long time,” Whitlock said. “And I’ve watched Tucker Carlson get closer and closer to God, and get closer and closer to the understanding what’s at the heart of what’s going on in America.”

Whitlock went on to claim that Carlson is on the right side of good and evil.

“There’s a spiritual war going on. Good versus evil. People promoting a satanic agenda that wants to sexualize your kids, want drag queens at school and want to mutilate kids’ bodies,” Whitlock claimed. “And he’s a parent. And he’s a man around the same age as me. And it’s like, you start looking at it, and if you look at it objectively, you have no choice but to reach certain conclusions, like, this is an attack on God! And what side am I going to be on?”

Carlson was unceremoniously terminated by Fox News on Monday. The shocking move came one week after Fox settled a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Carlson’s texts and emails were an eyebrow raising part of the discovery process that revealed his true feelings about the 2020 election conspiracy, said he “hated” Donald Trump, and even called Trump attorney Sidney Powell the C-word.

During an appearance on WABC radio, Carlson said he was “enraged” at the reveal.

“And I think this is in the text, and those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion, in this court case, which I guess I’m not allowed to talk about, but I’m enraged that my private texts were pulled,” he said.

Whitlock said Carlson could have compromised his principles and taken more money from Fox — Carlson reportedly made $20 million a year — but he’d rather be persecuted than have “satanic idiots” criticizing his far-right views.

“Tucker Carlson could have sold out and taken every dime that Fox News had. They could have paid that dude 50, 60, 70 million dollars a year. It appears from the outside like, no I’d rather tell the truth. He’d rather face the persecution and have AOC and everybody else, and Keith Olbermann and have all the other idiots, all the other satanic idiots, calling him names and calling him a white supremacist. He’d rather stand on that truth than just take the paycheck and submit. I respect the hell out of him.”

Watch the clip above, via The Blaze TV.

