On Friday it was reported that Caitlyn Jenner had filed paperwork to run for governor of California as a Republican, and it seems no one was more excited to hear than news than The Five’s Greg Gutfeld.

“You want real change? This is it!”

Jenner is poised to run for governor in what appears to be an increasingly likely recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom later this year. A poll released earlier this month indicated 56% of Californians would support the governor in a recall election. The effort to recall Newsom began in February 2020, and at the time its proponents cited Newsom’s handling of homelessness, immigration, and taxes. Over time, however, Newsom’s opponents have increasingly criticized his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in California.

Gutfeld called Jenner’s candidacy “the best news.”

I’ve been pushing Caitlyn forever. I think I wanted Trump to pick her as his V.P. There are so many talents that Caitlyn Jenner has and the most important one, besides being a sensible Republican is she has a tremendous sense of humor. She may be a role model, but she doesn’t take herself seriously. She’s an athlete, and athletes have no patience for victimolgy. And she watches this show, she watches my show. I’ve been DM’ing her. She’s promised to do my show. I’ve been DM’ing all this morning and she hasn’t gotten back to me, and she has to do my show. … I’m excited. I am. This is the best news! The best news!

Co-host Jesse Watters responded, “I wanna see those DMs between Greg and Caitlyn.”

Gutfeld is known for hyperbolic rhetoric and glib takes, and it’s unclear how much one should take this take of his seriously.

