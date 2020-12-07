‘This Isn’t a Third Word Country’: Georgia’s Lt. Governor Dispels False ‘Rigged’ Election Claims on CNN

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan defended the integrity of his state’s election by saying “it wasn’t hard” to determine that it was a “fair and legal” contest.

Duncan gave an interview to CNN’s John Berman on Monday, who asked what Duncan expects to find when Georgia completes its next round of certification for the state’s election results. When Duncan answered that he expects the count to verify President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, Berman asked him point-blank “Do you believe the election was rigged?”

Duncan’s answer:

I don’t. I’m proud to have worked hard with the attorney general, Chris Karr, with our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger and his entire team to put on what is a fair and legal election here in Georgia. We continue to case down all the little one-off leads that we’ve got…But I believe the election was fair and legal. It certainly was close. The person I voted for didn’t win, but that doesn’t change my job description and we’ll keep working hard.

From there, Berman asked if it was a “hard question” for Duncan to answer “was the election rigged?”

“No, it wasn’t hard at all,” Duncan answered. “This isn’t a third world country here in Georgia, we’ve been running elections for a long time, we’re working altogether and we all try to keep each other accountable and make sure our standards are high and modern as possible. And certainly, we’re in the middle of that process.”

The conversation continued with a look at Senator Kelly Loeffler’s (R) struggle to answer the same question during her debate against her Democratic rival, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Watch above, via CNN.

