‘This Whole Case Might Be Imploding’: Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Reacts to ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict in Latest Durham Probe Setback

Special Counsel John Durham was dealt another blow on Tuesday after a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia returned not guilty verdicts against defense analyst Igor Danchenko.

Danchenko, who was a key source for the infamous Steele dossier, was acquitted on four counts of lying to the FBI.

Durham has been leading an investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into possible connections between Donald Trump and the Russian government, dating to his time as a candidate for president in 2015. Around that time, the Hillary Clinton campaign indirectly funded the efforts of British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who compiled raw intelligence on Trump gathered from sources, many of whom were based in eastern Europe. The dossier has been largely discredited.

Danchenko is the second person criminally charged by Durham, who earlier this year whiffed in trying to secure a conviction in the case of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman.

Fox News reporter David Spunt broke the news of the verdict during Your World with Neil Cavuto.

“You just have to wonder whether this could be Durham’s swan song,” Cavuto said. “There was great expectation here and it’s just fizzled.”

Spunt noted it’s unclear whether Durham will charge others as part of his investigation. He also stated that Attorney General Merrick Garland had taken a hands-off approach to the Durham probe. Cavuto wondered if Garland’s laissez-faire attitude toward the investigation was driven by an understanding that it’s not destined to go anywhere.

“I’m wondering in the case of Merrick Garland, by not intruding in the case, he’s letting–not that Durham is imploding. I don’t want to imply that,” Cavuto said. “But that this whole case might be imploding.”

“It’s hard to tell,” Spunt replied. “There was a lot, Neil, that John Durham wanted to bring into the trial that Judge Anthony Trenga would not let him bring into for evidentiary reasons and really, other reasons.”

