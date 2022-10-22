Tiffany Cross Confronts DNC Chair Over ‘Largely White and Male’ Donor Class After He Brags About Midterm Spending

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross confronted Democrat National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison on Saturday about the Democratic Party’s midterm spending decisions.

Harrison touted $70 million the DNC has put “on the ground” ahead of November’s midterm elections while discussing his party’s efforts against Republicans, but Cross noted some are criticizing the party for not prioritizing the groups who “most need” support, or candidates who don’t necessarily “look like” the “donor class.”

Cross said that the party overlooking some House and Senate races could have to do with the donor class being “largely White and male.”

“As you know, the donor class in both parties, but even in the Democratic Party, is largely White and male, and the people who control the purse strings don’t always look like the demographics of America and so some people have been critical about the Democrats not putting money or resources on the ground where most needed,” Cross said.

The MSNBC host cited Democrat Mandela Barnes‘s race against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) as an example of a race many feel Democrats could win with more support for Barnes.

“There are some Democrats who have said it’s a missed opportunity to unseat [Donald] Trump acolyte Senator Ron Johnson,” Cross said of the specific race.

Barnes has trailed behind Johnson in polling, but did bring in more funds than the Republican by $8 million, according to campaign finance reports released earlier this month.

Harrison responded by saying the DNC is only one means of funding races and they serve as “sort of the backstop” for the collective Democratic organizations. He also claimed Wisconsin’s senate race is “close,” but has gotten plenty of support from the DNC.

“Wisconsin is one of the states where we have poured significant resources in,” he insisted, adding that the Democratic Party of Wisconsin is “one of the best Democratic Parties in the country.”

A poll from Marquette Law School released earlier this month found Johnson holding 52 percent support compared to Barnes’ 46 percent.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com