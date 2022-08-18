Tiffany Cross Declares ‘A Civil War Is Here,’ Points to Republican Response to Mar-a-Lago Raid 

Tiffany Cross said on Thursday night the United States is already in a “civil war” on MSNBC

Filling in as a guest host on The ReidOut, Cross blamed right-wing ming for stoking hatred among conservatives. She pointed to the response from some conservatives who have reacted with outrage after last week’s FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Agents executed a search warrant and removed boxes of government documents former President Donald Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving.

In response, some Republicans have said Democrats have “weaponized” the Department of Justice and the FBI. Others have gone so far as to demand that it be defunded.

It’s not really rhetoric that we can deal with. I mean, you have millions of people turning into a propaganda network every night,” Cross said, referring to Fox News. “And then, as if that were not bad enough, that’s an extremist network itself, you have these fringe popup outlets from OAN to Newsmax.”

She further declared, “That train has left the station.”

The MSNBC personality added that “divil war is here.”

“At this point, I do think we have to have serious conversations around preparing for actual violence,” Cross continued. “People keep saying a civil war is coming. I would say a civil war is here. And I don’t mean to be hyperbolic. We can look at what has happened in the past week alone since all this has happened. We’ve had two people tried to declare war with FBI field offices. I don’t think at this point we’re all gonna go home and pack up our bags and go home and sing ‘Kumbaya.'”

Last week, a man who was allegedly at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was killed by police after he attacked an FBI office. in Cincinnati. The DOJ has warned that threats against federal law enforcement officials have increased dramatically since the FBI search of Trump’s Florida residence.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com