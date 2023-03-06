Tim Miller Confronts Kari Lake on Her Election Denialism — And She Responds With Insults About His Clothing

Former Jeb Bush communications director Tim Miller interviewed former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake at CPAC for The Circus, which airs on Showtime.

The Bulwark writer asked the election-denying Lake if it is time to change the GOP’s strategy going into 2024 presidential cycle.

“Well, they like to say we lost elections. We’re having corrupt stolen elections, okay. We’re having corrupt stolen elections,” Lake said. “President Trump won that election in 2020 — he did. There was corruption. I know you don’t believe it and don’t wanna look at it and they stole the election from me.”

When Miller pushed back that Lake’s loss resulted because her campaign failed to bring in McCain voters and moderate Republicans, Lake denied it while continuing to bring up election lies.

“It was a year before the election [2022 Arizona gubernatorial race] when I had a financial nuclear bomb dropped on me by a McCain Republican,” Lake said. “She dropped $30 million in attack ads — we were joking around — I said, McCain Republicans are America First Republicans in here. And I brought the establishment together. Let me finish. I brought the establishment together. Unfortunately, a few of ‘em didn’t come over and they rigged the election. I know you don’t believe, you refuse to look at, you refuse to look at the evidence, okay.”

Miller responded by saying that he looked through the “evidence” and that Lake’s rally three days before the election did not feature other Republican supporters.

Lake replied that she had reached out to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), but that they “didn’t wanna come around.” Lake also said that she has Independents and Democrats among her supporters.

Lake concluded the interview by asking Miller how old he is and then proceeded to mock his outfit.

LAKE: “How old are you?” MILLER: “I’m 41.” LAKE: “You’re 41 and you dress like a 13-year-old.”

Lake lost the 2022 Arizona governor’s race against Katie Hobbs in one of the most contentious elections of the midterms.

Watch above, via The Circus on YouTube.

