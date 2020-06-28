Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) called on President Donald Trump to take down the video he retweeted of one of his supporters exclaiming “white power.”

Scott joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the push for his police reform bill in Congress. Before that conversation began, Tapper asked for Scott’s reaction to Trump praising a video showing one of his supporters shouting “white power” at anti-Trump critics.

“Well, there is no question he should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down,” Scott said.

“Does it offend you, though?” Tapper asked. “I mean, it offends me and I’m white.”

Scott acknowledged that CNN couldn’t air the whole video due to excessive profanity, but he said “the entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about ‘white power’ was offensive, there is no question.”

“We can play politics with it or we can’t. I’m not going to. I think it’s indefensible and he should take it down.”

Watch above, via CNN.

