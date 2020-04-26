Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Chinese students should not be allowed to study science in the United States as punishment for their country’s theft of American intellectual property over the years.

Cotton spoke to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, where he argued that the coronavirus pandemic won’t stop the Chinese Communist Party from attempting to steal intellectual property. Blasting China for “the virus they unleashed on the world,” Cotton said he had “little doubt” that their intelligence services are looking to pilfer American information that could lead to a vaccine against Covid-19, which they could use as “leverage against the rest of the world.”

Cotton has repeatedly pushed for action to hold China accountable for their misinformation on the coronavirus and allowing it to become a global pandemic. As Bartiromo moved on to that subject, Cotton offered up his suggestion that the U.S. should no longer grant visas to Chinese studies who wish to study advanced sciences in America.

“It’s a scandal to me that we have trained so many of so many of the Chinese Communist Party’s brightest minds to go back to China, to compete for our jobs, to take our business and ultimately to steal our property,” Cotton said. “I think we need to take a very hard look at the visas we give Chinese nationals to come to the U.S. to study. Especially at the post-graduate level in advanced scientific and technological fields. If Chinese students want to come here and study Shakespeare and the Federalist Papers, that’s what they need to learn from America. They don’t need to learn quantum computing and artificial intelligence.”

