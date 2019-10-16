Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton appeared on Fox & Friends and dropped a potentially enormous bombshell Wednesday morning regarding former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and an alleged plan to monitor several key figures now central to a Congressional impeachment inquiry presenting a serious threat to President Donald Trump.

Fitton’s report is clearly based on leaked information that he and his team had come upon — which is how journalism often works in this day and age. But just one minute after revealing his exclusive details based on leaked documents, Fitton had the temerity to blast House Democrats for “the selective leaks of the secret star chamber type testimony,” calling it is “really deplorable.”

Right? Leaks from Democrats are deplorable, but those that he is team is on the receiving end doesn’t merit criticism.

Fitton fails to explain how he came across this damning report, other than to tell viewers that his insight is based on ill-defined “sourcing,” which is certainly based on a leak from Congressional investigation or an internal State Department inquiry.

The specifics of the allegation, and limited explanation of his sourcing, can be found on the Judicial Watch report:

Judicial Watch is investigating if prominent conservative figures, journalists and persons with ties to President Donald Trump were unlawfully monitored by the State Department in Ukraine at the request of ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, an Obama appointee. Yovanovitch testified “in secret” to the House impeachment inquiry against Trump on Friday, October 11, 2019. Her “secret” testimony was leaked to the New York Times during the hearing. Judicial Watch has obtained information indicating Yovanovitch may have violated laws and government regulations by ordering subordinates to target certain U.S. persons using State Department resources. Yovanovitch reportedly ordered monitoring keyed to the following search terms: Biden, Giuliani, Soros and Yovanovitch. Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the State Department and will continue gathering facts from government sources.

Moral relativism in the age of hyperbolic political discourse is the damndest thing. The old saw that “one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist” can now be updated to “one man’s whistleblower is another man’s leaker.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]