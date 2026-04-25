JUST IN: Trump Cancels Witkoff-Kushner Trip For War Talks As Iran FM Splits Pakistan

President Donald Trump has canceled the scheduled trip to Pakistan for Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff amid word that Iran’s foreign minister has already left Islamabad.

“President Trump just told our own Aishah Hasnie he has canceled his envoys’ trip to Pakistan to hold talks with Iran,” Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany announced on Saturday in America.

McEnany continued, “Aishah Hasne sending us this direct quote from the president: ‘I’ve told my people a little while ago, they were getting ready to leave. I said, nope, you’re not going to make an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all of the cards. They can call us anytime they want. You are not going to be making anymore 18-hour flight to sit around and talk about nothing.'”

Fox News’s Alex Hogan called it a “major shakeup to the negotiations” expected with Iran’s foreign minister, who has already left Islamabad.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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