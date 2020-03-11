<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blamed Tuesday’s low voter turnout on the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor. Lahren later explained on Fox and Friends, that voting was not “glitzy and glamorous” enough to get young voters to turn off the reality show and head to the polls.

“Well, they show up to rallies, they show up for the fun events, of course, they show up on Twitter to support the revolution … when you actually have to go to the polls on Bachelor finale night, the two are very different things,” she said.

“One of them takes effort. Which, we know that the Bernie Sanders crowd that maybe is looking for a freebie or a handout might not be the most reliable when it comes to voter turnout. Just a thought,” Lahren stated, later adding, “These people that show up to the rallies, it’s like showing up for a concert, it’s showing up for something that you can put up on your social media and say ‘I was here,’ but it’s not the same as just going to vote.”

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade chimed in stating, “I can’t wait to tell the young generation they didn’t have to make a choice, because the polls will probably close by the time the Bachelor finale got underway. We’re not asking you to give up 12 hours, just 12 minutes.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then predicted that Bachelor fans did not vote prior to the finale because “They were making guacamole … They were shopping for their Coca-Cola.” Kilmeade agreed, “You’re right. They were crushing some guac.”

