Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced he’s staying in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race Wednesday.

During a press conference, Sanders admitted that his campaign is “losing the debate over electability,”, but is winning the “generational” debate with the majority of the younger generations supporting him over former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It is not just the ideological debate that our progressive movement is winning. We are winning the generational debate. While Joe Biden continues to do very well with older Americans, especially those people over 65, our campaign continues to win the vast majority of the votes of younger people,” he declared. “I am talking about people not just in their 20s, but in their 30s and their 40s, the younger generations of this county continue in very strong numbers to support our campaign.”

“Today, I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country, and you must speak to the issues of concern to them,” Sanders added. “You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older.”

Sanders continued by saying, “I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden,” before shooting off a series of questions to the former vice president:

Joe, what are you going to do for the 500,000 people who will go bankrupt in our country because of medically related debt? And what are you going to do for the working people of this country and small business people who are paying on average 20 percent of their incomes for health care? Joe, what are you going to do to end the absurdity of the United states of America being the only major country on Earth where health care is not a human right? Are you really going to veto a Medicare for All bill if it is passed in congress? Joe, how are you going to respond to the scientists who tell us we have seven or eight years remaining to transform our energy system before irreparable harm takes place to this planet because of the ravages of climate change? Joe, at a time when most young people need a higher education to make it into the middle class, what are you going to do to make sure that all of our people can go to college or trade school, regardless of their income? And what are you going to do about the millions of people who are struggling with outrageous levels of student debt? Joe, at a time when we have more people in jail than communist China, a nation four times our size, what are you going to do to end mass incarceration and a racist criminal justice system? And what are you going to do to end the terror that millions of undocumented people experience right now because of our broken and inhumane immigration system? Joe, what are you going to do about the fact that we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country on Earth and are living with the fact that 500,000 people tonight are homeless and 18 million families are spending half of their income to put a roof over their heads? Joe, importantly, what are you going to do to end the absurdity of billionaires buying elections and the three wealthiest people in America owning more wealth than the bottom half of our people?

Sanders will go on to debate Biden on Sunday.

