Tomi Lahren Says the Media is ‘Dumb’ For Saying Biden is Doing a Great Job: ‘Either They’re Stupid or They Think We’re Stupid’

In an appearance on Justice with Judge Jeanine, Tomi Lahren slammed the mainstream media as “dumb” for saying that President Joe Biden was doing a good job, commenting, “either they’re stupid or they think we’re stupid.”

“This weekend, the president’s base, also known as the mainstream media, was out in full force,” quipped host Jeanine Pirro to introduce a segment from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in which Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski praised Biden, comparing him to former President Ronald Reagan.

“Either those in the mainstream media and those folks we just saw, either they really are that dumb if they think Joe Biden is doing a great job, or they think the American people are that dumb,” said Lahren. “They think by virtue of them saying it, we’ll believe he’s doing a great job. Gas prices going up. Children still not back in in-person learning. This man is failing on every turn and every possible capacity and way. And these people want us to believe he’s doing a great job? Either they’re stupid or they think we’re stupid. But sadly for them, we are not.”

“Joe Biden does not remind me of Ronald Reagan,” added Leo Terrell. “Joe Biden of 2021 remind me of Joe Biden of 2020 except instead of hiding in his basement, he’s hiding in the White House…Joe Biden doesn’t emulate strength, energy. That’s what Ronald Reagan did, and the world respected this country. No one respects this country because Joe Biden is weak and everyone knows he’s taking marching orders from the left, the extreme left. No one believes that whatsoever.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

