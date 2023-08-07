Tommy Tuberville Appears On Two Fox Shows In One Day After Telling People, ‘Turn It Off’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) appeared on Fox News and Fox Business for two live hits on Monday, even as he has disparaged Fox on multiple occasions and told people to “turn it off.”

Two days after Fox terminated Tucker Carlson in April, Tuberville appeared on Newsmax and told the right-wing network he was done with its much larger conservative competitor.

“[F]or 15 years, I woke up to Fox News and go to bed with Fox News,” the senator said. “Now I’m waking up to Newsmax and going to bed with Newsmax.” He then alleged that the Murdochs, who run the network, are “a liberal family.”

Tuberville added, “If you’re on Fox, turn it off.”

However, this did not stop the senator from returning as a guest on Fox News for a June 6 segment on Fox & Friends.

In July, Chadwick Moore – Carlson’s biographer – reported that “Fox insiders told him the network is refusing to book any U.S. senator who may have expressed positive opinions about Carlson.”

Fox denied the report.

Tuberville reportedly bashed Fox again in late July while attending a party for Moore’s book. Politico said the senator was heard saying that “he hasn’t watched a minute of Fox” since Carlson exited the network.

While the senator may or may not watch Fox, he apparently does not have many qualms about being part of its programming.

Tuberville appeared on Monday’s edition of Kudlow on Fox Business before later joining The Ingraham Angle on Fox News in primetime.

The latter appearance proved somewhat curious, as the senator declared, “I’m not a politician.”

His live hits on Monday appear to be his first on Fox networks since that Fox & Friends appearance in June.

