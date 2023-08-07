Senator Tuberville Inexplicably Claims, ‘I’m Not a Politician’

United States Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) appeared on Fox News where he insisted that he is somehow not a politician.

Tuberville has made waves in recent works after he placed holds on hundreds of President Joe Biden’s nominations to the Department of Defense. The freshman senator said he will continue doing so until the Pentagon rescinds a policy that reimburses out-of-state travel expenses for service members who seeking abortions, but are stationed in states where the procedure is illegal.

After discussing the holds on Monday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Tuberville was asked about a recent piece in the New York Times.

“Well, Senator, the New York Times tonight is saying that it’s Republican political contenders – and during a campaign season – who are responsible for the public’s declining trust in institutions, whether it be the FBI or DOJ or even our military, pointing to people like you and others who are taking stands like this,” Laura Ingraham said. “Your reaction.”

Tuberville responded by claiming he is not in the profession he is currently in.

“Well, the Democrats have been a disaster,” the elected official replied. “And I’m not a politician, Laura. You know that. I’ve been up there two and a half years, and it’s an embarrassment to how we are running this country.”

The senator, who in his previous career was a college football coach, expressed concern about the country’s national debt.

“And again, as I said earlier, we’re dead broke,” he went on. “This country is dead broke and they want to spend more money in the next year and a half. I don’t know where we’re gonna get it from.”

Given his comment, it is not clear whether Tuberville is aware the government funds itself by selling treasuries that it later repays with interest.

Tuberville has had an occasionally rocky first term in the Senate. In July, he said White nationalists being racists is simply a matter of opinion.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com