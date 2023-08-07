‘Unworthy of the Presidency’: Former Pence Adviser Rips Old Boss, Endorses Trump

Keith Kellogg, the former national security adviser to 48th Vice President Mike Pence, ripped his old boss and claimed he was “unworthy of the presidency” on Monday.

In a statement on Truth Social, Kellogg wrote:

I’ve worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation. Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt. His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country. For a period of time in the White House, I served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Pence. While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump. It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump. Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation. This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire [sic] leadership style unworthy of the Presidency.

Kellogg argued that “while President Trump has consistently put America first, prioritizing our citizens, our economy, and global standing, Pence’s actions have often seemed more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image.”

He continued:

That is not what Republican voters want. President Trump’s dedication to the prosperity and security of the United States is unwavering, as is his vision for the future. I believe in the future President Trump envisions. A future that demands bold and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President.

Kellogg posted the statement just days after Trump attacked Pence on the same social network and accused him of having “gone to the Dark Side.”

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump wrote. “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy.”

The former president added, “I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

According to RealClearPolitics, Pence is currently 4th in the 2024 Republican primary — almost 50 points away from Trump, his former running mate.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com