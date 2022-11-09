Top Trump Official Buries Former President Over Midterms Failures: ‘This Man is a Loser’

Former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin blasted her ex-boss, former President Donald Trump, over the GOP’s failures in the midterms on Tuesday night.

Numerous Republicans, including in Virginia, failed to flip Democratic districts. In New Hampshire, incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc. In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro handily defeated Republican Doug Mastriano, while, as of press time, Democratic Lt. Gov John Fetterman has been leading Republican Mehmet Oz.

On CNN, Scott Jennings and Griffin, both network contributors, did not hold back:

JENNINGS: There’s a potential narrative out of this night. That if you’re a discerning Republican voter trying to figure out the future direction of this party, we once again learned that Trump is not a national winner for the Republicans. But DeSantis may be the next evolution of someone who can marry what you like about Trump but also recover some people that went away from the party during Trump.

On the Senate, by the way, I’m like a broken record. It’s really the three: Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. And Georgia is, you know, really close, Pennsylvania sort of close, and then Nevada we have not started getting results there. If Republicans win two out of three of those, they’ll be home. And so that would salve the wound of not feeling like you had but that’s where it’s at in the Senate.

But just looking around this map, I mean, boy, if I was wrong about Ron DeSantis or someone who wanted to help Ron DeSantis, that would be the message I would be on tomorrow which is, “My way is the way to a national majority. His way is the way to a national minority.”

GRIFFIN: The fact is that this is not an Obama-style shellacking by any means. This is not–you can’t really call this a red wave, even though we still have some outstanding votes. So, to Scott’s point, this is the time that the Republican Party needs to ask themselves, are they going to continue to nominate poor-quality candidates to appease Donald Trump? He’s right now over on his Truth Social site celebrating the demise of Republicans who lost, criticizing Don Bolduc, a bad candidate. Maggie Hassan was a beatable candidate. That could’ve been a pick-up for Republicans. But solely because of Donald Trump he ended up being the nominee. He’s celebrating O’Dea a moderate losing in Colorado. If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, “This man is a loser, he lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.”