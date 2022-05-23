Trevor Reed Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene For Stalling Resolution to Free Him From Russian Prison: ‘How Do You Justify That?’

Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who spent 985 days behind bars in Russia, ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she stalled a resolution calling on his release last year.

H.Res. 186 was introduced last March by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX). The resolution’s text was succinct: “Calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed, a United States citizen who was unjustly found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.”

The resolution was stalled after Greene asked for roll call votes to protest President Joe Biden‘s Covid stimulus package.

NEWS: Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene was planning to ask for roll call votes on 13 suspension bills that were supposed to get a quick vote today — including some w/ GOP co-sponsors. But Dems caught wind of it & are now rescheduling the votes, which would’ve taken all night. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 8, 2021

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Reed and his family spoke about the former Marine’s time behind bars after a 2019 run-in with Moscow police.

Reed’s father Joey Reed unloaded on the controversial House Republican.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not our representative,” Joey Reed told Tapper. “The day before Trevor’s appeal hearing where they were going to give the decision, she called for every resolution and every bill in the House that day to have a roll call vote so they would just put them off.

Joey Reed said the procedural protest put off voting on his son’s resolution by a day.

“So you voted for Putin?” he asked of the dozens of lawmakers who sided with Greene.

Trevor Reed vowed to spend his life reminding voters of those he believed could have help him get out of jail.

“I’m going to go to every single one of their campaigns and thank them personally about that,” he said.

Tapper asked, “Thank them for hurting your ability to get out of prison?”

“Yeah, thank them for voting against a bill that was only about getting American political prisoners out of Russia,” he said. “How do you – how do you justify that? That’s embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something, you know, like that.”

Trevor Reed told Tapper he is sure the Russian government was pleased by the actions of House Republicans.

“I’m sure that… they’re all big fans of all of those congressmen who did that,” he said. “That is completely unacceptable to me, it’s embarrassing, and I better not ever see that happen again to any other Americans, because I promise that I will be at every single campaign that that person runs for the rest of their life to tell everyone that they did that.”

The former Marine was released in April. He was arrested and accused of assaulting police officers in Moscow, which he denied doing. He was sentenced to nine years in prison after a sham trial.

Watch above, via CNN.

