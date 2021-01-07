Former Republican Representative Trey Gowdy did not hold back during a Thursday appearance on America’s Newsroom, blasting President Donald Trump’s inciteful language during Wednesday’s “Save America Rally” that preceded the Capital Hill insurrection by Trump’s supporters.

No reasonable conservative will label Gowdy a “cuck” or an ideological sell-out, as he single-handedly dragged Secretary of State Hillary Clinton through an arduous investigation into the tragic deaths of four State Dept. staffers in Benghazi. But Gowdy was no partisan shill during a spirited conversation with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith.

Smith asked Gowdy to opine on the apparent insufficient security around the Capitol Building that allowed it to be overrun in a relatively short period of time. The former South Carolina Congressman pushed back a bit and said he was never the sort to blame the police, and instead pointed his finger of blame elsewhere.

Gowdy went on a reasonable harangue about how this mob was ginned up, saying “I don’t know how reasonably foreseeable it should be for cops that tens of thousands of people are going to be told to go fight, that an election was stolen from them, to go fight, to blame Mike Pence and Tommy Cotton and Ken Buck and other Republicans…

Smith interjected and asked her guest “Who told them to do that?”

Taken aback, Gowdy exclaimed “Did you listen to the president’s speech yesterday?!”

Smith concurred that she did.

“Then you tell me. Who said that? Who said go fight? Who blamed Mike Pence and blame Republicans and said the election was stolen?” Gowdy asked.

“Are you suggesting the president told them to do this, to scale the walls and invade the capitol?” Smith pushed back.

“Among my many limitations Sandra, I can’t tell you what was on the president’s mind,” he replied. “I can tell you that he said let’s march together to the capital.'”

“So I don’t blame the cops when tens of thousands of people are to an election was stolen from them and then they decide to scale the walls of the people’s house. I don’t blame the cops for that. I blame the people who did it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]