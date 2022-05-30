Trudeau Proposes Bill to ‘Freeze’ Handgun Sales in Canada After Uvalde Massacre: ‘We’re Capping the Market’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced a bill that would ban the sale, transfer and importation of all handguns nationwide.

Lawrence O’Donnell shared the news on MSNBC Live Tuesday evening. He aired remarks from a press conference, in which Trudeau said Canadians have no business carrying firearms without the explicit intent to hunt with them, or use them for sport.

“Two years ago, our government banned 1,500 models of assault-style weapons,” he said, before he listed off numerous weapons which are now banned in the country. Trudeau continued,

We also expanded background checks to keep firearms out of the wrong hands. We did it because it is what responsible leadership required us to do. And now, as we see gun violence continue to rise, it is our duty to keep taking action. Today, we’re moving forward. We’re introducing legislation to implement a national freeze on handgun ownership. What this means is it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada.

“In other words, we’re capping the market on handguns.”

The CBC reported Trudeau also stated: “Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives.”

If the bill passes in the House of Commons, Canadians found to be illegally in possession of a handgun could face up to 14 years in prison.

The CBC reported the proposal of the bill was motivated in part by last week’s Uvalde, Texas school shooting:

The legislation comes after a number of mass shootings in the United States, including a recent shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas. Trudeau said in response to the massacre that Canadians are “remarkably united” in wanting to reduce gun violence at home. Prior to the presentation of the bill, the House unanimously voted in favour of a motion expressing its horror at the Uvalde shooting and condolences to the family, friends and communities of the victims.

